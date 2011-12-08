WARSAW Dec 8 The Polish competition watchdog (UOKIK) has agreed to telecom operator Netia's takeover of Crowley Data Poland, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The transaction is worth around 100 million zlotys ($29.54 mln).

Netia also aims to buy Dialog, the telephone arm of Europe's No. 2 copper producer KGHM, but has not yet got the watchdog's agreement for the transaction. ($1 = 3.3855 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz. Editing by Jane Merriman)