WARSAW Nov 7 Poland's No.2 telecoms operator Netia raised its operating profit (EBIT) forecast for the year by 10 percent thanks to an increasing number of new television and broadband customers.

The group said on Thursday it now expects full-year EBIT at 110 million zlotys ($36 million). The operator also cut its sales target by a notch to 1.875 billion zlotys.

Netia said the forecasts did not include costs related to its acquisition of rivals Dialog and Crowley, which it estimates at up to 45 million zlotys.

In the first nine months of the year, Netia's operating profit doubled year-on-year to 87 million zlotys against the backdrop of an 11 percent dip in the group's revenue to 1.425 billion.

Its net profit in the three quarters stood at 36 million zlotys, more than 70 percent higher than last year.

Netia shares have gained 21.5 percent this year compared with a 38 percent rise in Warsaw's midcap index. ($1 = 3.0837 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Holmes)