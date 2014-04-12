WARSAW, April 12 Poland's telecom firm Netia will stick to its plan to pay about 146 million zlotys ($48.50 million) in an annual dividend to shareholders, its outgoing chief executive Miroslaw Godlewski told daily Parkiet in an interview.

The amount translates into about 0.42 zlotys per share.

Godlewski, who announced earlier this year that he would leave his post later in 2014, also said Netia should be able to maintain that level of dividend payouts in the medium term.

"This probably means, I would say, at least three to five years," Godlewski said. ($1 = 3.0106 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Alison Williams)