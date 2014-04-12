PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 18
April 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WARSAW, April 12 Poland's telecom firm Netia will stick to its plan to pay about 146 million zlotys ($48.50 million) in an annual dividend to shareholders, its outgoing chief executive Miroslaw Godlewski told daily Parkiet in an interview.
The amount translates into about 0.42 zlotys per share.
Godlewski, who announced earlier this year that he would leave his post later in 2014, also said Netia should be able to maintain that level of dividend payouts in the medium term.
"This probably means, I would say, at least three to five years," Godlewski said. ($1 = 3.0106 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Alison Williams)
April 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Emergency workers were investigating a hazardous material spill at Tesla Inc's Gigafactory battery plant in Nevada on Monday, but there were no significant injuries and no threat to the public, authorities said.