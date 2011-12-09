WARSAW Dec 9 Polish antitrust watchdog UOKiK agreed to No.2 Polish telecom operator Netia's purchase of Dialog, the telecom arm of Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM, Netia said on Friday.

In September, Netia agreed to buy Dialog and Crowley Point Data Poland, a provider of corporate telecoms services, for 944 million zlotys and 100 million zlotys ($278.84 million and $29.54 million), respectively. ($1 = 3.3855 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)