WARSAW, July 2 Polish billionaire Zbigniew
Jakubas, who has indirect control over about 15-percent of
shares in telecoms firm Netia, said on Wednesday he will not
reply to Vectra's bid to buy a stake in Netia.
"For sure none of the entities that have anything in common
with me will not be replying (to the bid)," Jakubas told
Reuters. "It is not about the price, we have long-term plans
concerning Netia."
Polish cable television operator Vectra has offered to buy
33 percent of shares in Netia at 5.31 zlotys per
share.
