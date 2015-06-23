BRIEF-black-and-white Capital calls for review at Etsy, including a sale
* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy
WARSAW, June 23 Netia SA
** Poland's No.2 telco operator Netia said on Tuesday its supervisory board sacked chief executive Pawel Szymanski. Supervisory board member Boguslawa Matuszewska is to be a temporary chief until Oct 6 at the latest.
** Netia did not give reasons for the change.
** Szymanski took office only in April, after former Netia CEO Adam Sawicki moved to head the Polish Deutsche Telekom unit. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Entered into collaboration agreement with Trive Property to market and perform certain complementary business activities