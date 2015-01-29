WARSAW Jan 29 Poland's No.2 telecoms operator Netia is to announce a partnership with the country's No.4 mobile operator Play, which could be a first step towards an eventual merger, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Netia, valued by the market at 2.08 billion zlotys ($556 million), said last year it was to choose between Play and rival mobile operator Polkomtel as its mobile partner.

Netia's focus is in fixed line telecoms and broadband, but it lacks a mobile phone business, the segment predicted to deliver the strongest growth.

The group declined to comment, while Play was not immediately available. Netia has said it will hold a news conference on Monday to announce its choice of mobile partner.

"Netia will announce it is teaming up with Play in a mobile partnership," the source said on condition of anonymity.

"For the time being we're talking about two groups cooperating. But if Netia is thinking of any financial ties, it will be easier to merge with a partner." (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)