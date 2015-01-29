(Adds more detail, background)

WARSAW Jan 29 Poland's second largest telecoms operator Netia is to announce a partnership with the country's No.4 mobile operator Play, which could be a first step towards an eventual merger, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Netia, valued by the market at 2.08 billion zlotys ($556 million), said last year it would choose between Play and rival mobile operator Polkomtel as its mobile partner.

Netia's focus is in fixed-line telecoms and broadband, but it lacks a mobile phone business.

The group declined to comment, while Play was not immediately available. Netia has said it will hold a news conference on Monday to announce its choice of mobile partner.

"Netia will announce it is teaming up with Play in a mobile partnership," the source said on condition of anonymity.

"For the time being we're talking about two groups cooperating. But if Netia is thinking of any financial ties, it will be easier to merge with a partner, especially since Play used to be in Netia's hands back in the day."

Netia was among Play's first owners, but in 2008 sold its 23.4-percent stake to Play's current owners - funds owned by Greek businessman Panos Germanos and Icelandic tycoon Thor Bjorgolfsson.

Last year, Polish billionaire and Netia's largest shareholder Zbigniew Jakubas told Reuters he wanted Netia to consider a tie-up with Play to boost revenue growth.

Netia has built its position through takeovers, but has failed to buck the trend of declining revenue from fixed-line telephone services.

In contrast, aggressive offers by Play have helped it to expand its user base, mostly by snatching clients from larger rivals - the local mobile arm of Deutsche Telekom, Orange , as well as Polkomtel, owned by media group Cyfrowy Polsat.