WARSAW, July 2 Polish cable television operator
Vectra has offered to buy 33 percent of shares in telecoms firm
Netia at 5.31 zlotys per share, or 4.1 percent above
Tuesday's market closing price, the brokerage involved in the
deal said on Wednesday.
The public tender bid price values the country's second
largest telecommunications company at around 1.83 billion zlotys
($602.03 million).
By 700 GMT Netia's shares rose 2.94 percent to 5.25 zlotys.
Investors can declare their willingness to sell Netia shares
between July 23rd and August 3rd, Unicredit CAIB Poland said in
a statement.
($1 = 3.0397 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by Louise Heavens)