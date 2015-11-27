(Adds operator statement)
WARSAW Nov 27 Pirates attacked a Polish-owned
cargo vessel off the Nigerian coast and kidnapped its captain
and four crew, Polish authorities said, in the first documented
incident of its kind in almost year in some of the deadliest
shipping lanes on earth.
The Cyprus-registered Szafir was boarded overnight by armed
men in two boats, who looted the 10,000-tonne container ship,
operator EuroAfrica said.
The as yet unidentified kidnappers had made no demands so
far and Poland was liaising with Nigerian authorities, its
Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski told a news conference in
Warsaw on Friday.
The kidnapped sailors also included other officers, which
made the ship impossible to navigate. "The rest of the crew, 11
people, are still on the ship and they are safe... The ship
suffered some damage," Waszczykowski said.
The ship was anchored around 30 nautical miles (56 km) off
the Nigerian coast, and the operator was arranging for a new
crew to take it back to port.
Nigerian authorities were not immediately available for
comment.
Security experts class the waters off Nigeria as some of the
deadliest on earth, with pirates based in the country often
targeting oil tankers as well as hostages to ransom.
But the region has seen no documented attacks since February
when a crude carrier was boarded, with the ship's Greek deputy
captain killed and three crew members taken hostage.
Polish Maritime Minister Marek Grobarczyk said the safety
procedures of all Polish companies operating in the area would
be reviewed to ensure sailors' safety.
