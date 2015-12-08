WARSAW Dec 8 The Polish crew of a cargo vessel
kidnapped last month off the Nigerian coast are safe and on
their way home, Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on
Tuesday.
"Everything ended happily. The sailors are safe and sound,
we are glad that they are coming back to their families," Szydlo
said at a televised news conference.
Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski thanked
Nigerian authorities and the operator of the vessel, EuroAfrica,
for their co-operation in efforts to free the crew.
Pirates attacked the Cyprus-registered Szafir cargo vessel
at the end of November and kidnapped its captain and four crew.
