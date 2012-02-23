WARSAW Feb 23 Poland will seek to engage more partners to help its top utility PGE build the country's first nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

Poland, European Union's largest eastern economy, relies on highly polluting coal for nearly all its energy needs and Warsaw has started a number of new energy projects, including nuclear, to lower the reliance.

"Immediately after naming the new management at PGE, we will look into the nuclear programme," Tusk told a news conference.

"We may recommend increasing the number of entities partnering PGE in this undertaking," he said, adding that this would reduce any financial risks for any single company, particularly given current difficult economic conditions.

"So we will aim to engage a larger number of partners to join the financial and organisational aspect of building Poland's first nuclear power plant," he said.

So far, Poland's no.2 utility Tauron as well as copper producer KGHM, among others, said they could join PGE in the project.

Westinghouse, a U.S. unit of Japan's Toshiba, France's Areva and Japanese-American GE Hitachi want to supply technology for the 3 gigawatt station, which is expected to become operational in 2020s and doubling that capacity in 2030s.

Earlier on Thursday a source told Reuters that Warsaw launched the sale of a 5-percent stake in PGE, which has yet to name its new chief executive after the centrist government let go of the former head late last year.