WARSAW Feb 23 Poland will seek to engage
more partners to help its top utility PGE build the
country's first nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Donald Tusk
said on Thursday.
Poland, European Union's largest eastern economy, relies on
highly polluting coal for nearly all its energy needs and Warsaw
has started a number of new energy projects, including nuclear,
to lower the reliance.
"Immediately after naming the new management at PGE, we will
look into the nuclear programme," Tusk told a news conference.
"We may recommend increasing the number of entities
partnering PGE in this undertaking," he said, adding that this
would reduce any financial risks for any single company,
particularly given current difficult economic conditions.
"So we will aim to engage a larger number of partners to
join the financial and organisational aspect of building
Poland's first nuclear power plant," he said.
So far, Poland's no.2 utility Tauron as well as
copper producer KGHM, among others, said they could
join PGE in the project.
Westinghouse, a U.S. unit of Japan's Toshiba,
France's Areva and Japanese-American GE Hitachi
want to supply technology for the 3 gigawatt
station, which is expected to become operational in 2020s and
doubling that capacity in 2030s.
Earlier on Thursday a source told Reuters that Warsaw
launched the sale of a 5-percent stake in PGE,
which has yet to name its new chief executive after the centrist
government let go of the former head late last year.