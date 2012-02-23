* Poland says more partners improve security of project
* PM Tusk highlights nuclear plant as high priority
WARSAW Feb 23 Poland will seek to engage
more partners to help its top utility PGE build the
country's first nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Donald Tusk
said on Thursday.
Poland, the European Union's largest eastern economy, relies
on highly polluting coal for nearly all its energy needs and
Warsaw has started a number of new energy projects, including
nuclear, to lower the reliance.
"Immediately after naming the new management at PGE, we will
look into the nuclear programme," Tusk told a news conference.
"We may recommend increasing the number of entities
partnering PGE in this undertaking," he said, adding this would
reduce any financial risks for any single company, particularly
given current difficult economic conditions.
"So we will aim to engage a larger number of partners to
join the financial and organisational aspect of building
Poland's first nuclear power plant," he said.
So far, Poland's no.2 utility Tauron as well as
copper producer KGHM, among others, have said they
could join PGE in the project.
Earlier on Thursday Poland sold some 7 percent stake in PGE
for 19.20 zlotys per share. The company has yet
to name its new chief executive after the centrist government
let go of the former head in late 2011.
TECHNOLOGY
Westinghouse, a U.S. unit of Japan's Toshiba,
France's Areva and American-Japanese GE Hitachi
want to supply technology for the 3 gigawatt
station, which is expected to become operational in 2020s and
doubling that capacity in 2030s.
GE Hitachi said on Thursday it was offering two types of
reactors to Poland - an active and an entirely passive one,
which could go on without power supplies for more than seven
days.
"GE Hitachi declares it takes 39 months from pouring
concrete to first fuel load. Its investments have never run
behind the schedule so far," Michael Tetuan of GE Hitachi
Nuclear Energy told Reuters.
GE Hitachi's Polish supply chain could include boiler
manufacturer Rafako and builder Polimex-Mostostal
, among others.