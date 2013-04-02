WARSAW, April 2 Poland will need to provide some
form of state support for its long-awaited nuclear plant that is
expected to cost $15 billion, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on
Tuesday.
Poland, the European Union's largest eastern member,
originally planned to launch a 3 gigawatt nuclear plant by 2023
and to double that capacity by 2030 to reduce its dependence on
highly polluting coal.
But the chief executive at Poland's top utility PGE,
had warned that due to high costs it would be difficult to
build the nuclear power plant without government backing, which
had been ruled out by the treasury ministry.
"The head of PGE is right to say that such a big project
will not be developed without the state's support," Tusk told a
news conference. "I don't intend to burden only one company,
even as big as PGE, with this project."
Tusk added that state assistance could include support in
finding financing for the project.
PGE failed to meet a March deadline to sign a deal with
three other state-controlled firms to share costs of the
investment.
($1 = 3.2514 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by James Jukwey)