WARSAW, March 29 A radical lowering of Poland's
shale gas estimates strengthen the need to develop nuclear
energy in the European Union's largest eastern member, the head
of Poland's top utility PGE, Krzysztof Kilian, said on Thursday.
Poland has embarked on a number of energy projects including
shale gas, nuclear energy or liquefied natural gas, to reduce
its nearly entire reliance on the highly-polluting coal for
energy needs and wean off Russian gas supplies.
But Poland's first official report into shale gas reserves
last week showed the deposits at around a tenth of earlier
estimates - still enough to improve the country's energy mix,
but denting hopes it could become a European gas player.
"Chances for nuclear energy are growing. These are
absolutely justified interpretations," Kilian told a news
conference when asked if the shale disappointment provided a
fresh boost for introducing nuclear energy in Poland.
Poland's centre-right government of Prime Minister Donald
Tusk wants to start a first 3 gigawatt station in early 2020s
and double that capacity in 2030s and picked the
state-controlled PGE to lead the project.
On Thursday Warsaw launched a two-year campaign aimed at
convincing Poles to back the plan and presented a MillwardBrown
SMG/KRC survey conducted earlier this year, showing 51 percent
of Poles supported nuclear energy versus 45 percent against it.
But citizens of Gaski, one of three sites PGE had
short-listed as potential locations for the plant, in February
voted overwhelmingly against building nuclear power station in
their neighbourhood.
"Introducing nuclear energy to Poland ... may become a
flywheel for the whole of the Polish economy," said Hanna
Trojanowska, Poland's Deputy Economy Minister responsible for
the project.
"It's not only about stable electricity supplies, but also
about improved energy security and less CO2 emissions," she said
in launching the campaign due to cost some 18 million zlotys
($5.74 mln).
Poland is facing an uphill battle trying to align its
economy to the European Union's drive to curb greenhouse gas
emissions by at least 20 percent by 2020.
Westinghouse, a U.S. unit of Japan's Toshiba,
France's Areva and American-Japanese GE Hitachi
are competing to provide technology for the
Polish plant.
($1 = 3.1360 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Joanna Bronowicka; writing by Gabriela Baczynska;
editing by James Jukwey)