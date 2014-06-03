* Obama under pressure for muscular response to Kremlin
* In Warsaw, he unveils support and training for NATO allies
* White House to review force presence in Europe
* Kremlin says no plan for Putin-Obama meeting this week
By Roberta Rampton and Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, June 3 U.S. President Barack Obama
promised on Tuesday to beef up military support for eastern
European members of the NATO alliance who fear they could be
next in the firing line after the Kremlin's intervention in
Ukraine.
Under attack from critics at home who say his leadership on
the world stage has not been muscular enough, Obama unveiled
plans to spend up to $1 billion in supporting and training the
armed forces of NATO states on Russia's borders.
The White House also said it would review permanent troop
deployments in Europe in the light of the Ukraine crisis --
though that fell short of a firm commitment to put troops on the
ground that Poland and some of its neighbours had sought.
Stationing troops permanently in eastern Europe would be
tricky: many NATO members in Western Europe would baulk at the
cost, and a big increase in U.S. forces could prompt reciprocal
steps by Moscow and spiral into an arms race.
Moments after landing at Warsaw's Okecie airport at the
start of a four-day visit to Europe, Obama set the tone by
striding into an aircraft hangar to inspect U.S. fighter jets in
Poland for a joint programme with the Polish air force.
"We need to make sure that the collective defense ... is
robust, it is ready, it is properly equipped," Obama later told
a joint news conference with Polish President Bronislaw
Komorowski in Warsaw at the start of a four-day visit to Europe.
"The United States is proud to bear its share of the defense
of the transatlantic alliance," he said after their talks in
Warsaw. "It is the cornerstone of our security."
As they met, fighting raged in eastern Ukraine for a second
straight day as Kiev's army pressed an offensive against
pro-Russian separatists holding the city of Slaviansk and said
it had inflicted losses on the rebels.
UKRAINE'S INTEGRITY
Obama was to meet Ukraine's President-elect Petro Poroshenko
in Warsaw on Wednesday and will attend celebrations in France
with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to mark the 70th
anniversary of the World War Two D-Day landings.
The Kremlin said Putin would hold private meetings on the
sidelines with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President
Francois Hollande and British Prime Minister David Cameron, but
the Russian leader had no plans to meet Obama.
The U.S. leader said he had no interest in threatening
Russia, but that it must respect Ukraine's sovereignty, rein in
separatist fighters there, and work together with Poroshenko. If
Russia did not, Obama said, more sanctions have been prepared.
"Mr Putin has a choice to make," Obama said. "That's what I
will tell him if I see him publicly. That's what I have told him
privately."
Obama said he would offer Poroshenko U.S. support for the
Ukrainian economy to help ensure it can get through the winter
if Moscow turned off gas supplies in a row over payment.
"I want to hear from him (Poroshenko) what he thinks would
be most helpful," Obama said. "We're going to spend a lot of
time on the economics of Ukraine."
Washington recognised that Russia had a historic
relationship with Ukraine and had legitimate interests in what
happened along its border, he said.
"But we also believe that the principles of territorial
integrity and sovereignty have to be respected," he said. "We
have prepared economic costs on Russia that can escalate if in
fact we continue to see Russia actively destabilising one of its
neighbours in the way that we've seen of late."
While Washington proposed enhancing its military presence on
Russia's western border, on another flank it stepped back in the
face of a resurgent Kremlin.
U.S. forces ceremonially handed over the Manas air base in
former Soviet Kyrgyzstan to the local authorities after using it
for years as a key staging post for Western military operations
in Afghanistan. The Kyrgyz parliament, seeking to curry favour
with Moscow, had ordered Washington to vacate the base.
HAWK SATISFIED
Poland, which spent much of its history under Russian
domination and is now one of the most hawkish NATO members, has
previously said it wanted a large U.S. force on its soil as soon
as possible.
However, Komorowski said the U.S. pledge on military support
was a good response to the security threats in the region since
Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula earlier this year.
"For us it is most important that ... there are no countries
that are told by some outside countries, particularly Russia,
whether U.S. forces can or cannot be stationed there,"
Komorowski said.
The military assistance for Europe proposed by the White
House, called the European Reassurance Initiative, is to include
greater U.S. participation in training and exercises, deploying
U.S. military planners, and more persistent naval deployments in
the Black Sea and Baltic Sea, on Russia's doorstep.
The White House said in a statement it would help build the
defence capacity of Ukraine and two other Western-leaning states
on Russia's borders, Georgia and Moldova. Obama would be seeking
the support of the U.S. Congress for the plan, it said.
"In addition to this initiative, we are reviewing our force
presence in Europe in the light of the new security challenges
on the continent," it said.
At a separate meeting in Brussels of NATO states, U.S
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel urged allies to raise their
defence budgets in response to the Ukraine crisis, something
several of them are reluctant to do.
Obama's visit to Poland coincides with the "Freedom Day"
anniversary, marking the holding of the country's first
partially-free elections 25 years ago, which led to the end of
communist rule and the victory of the Solidarity trade union.
Lech Walesa, the man who led the Solidarity movement, and
was awarded the Nobel Peace Price, accused Washington of failing
to show leadership today, echoing some of Obama's critics at
home in the Republican Party.
"The world does not have politically moral leadership at the
moment," Walesa said in an interview with broadcaster CNN. "The
world is a very dangerous place if there is no world
leadership... They (the Americans) should finally start acting
like a superpower again."
