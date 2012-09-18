* Watchdog clears Ringier Axel Springer to buy Onet.pl
* JV buying 75 pct in portal from Poland's TVN
* Shares in Axel down 0.3 pct, TVN down 0.1 pct
(Adds comment from TVN, updates share price)
WARSAW, Sept 18 Ringier Axel Springer, a joint
venture between German publisher Axel Springer and
Swiss firm Ringier, has won regulatory approval to buy Poland's
No.1 web portal Onet.pl, boosting its online position in eastern
Europe.
Polish anti-monopoly watchdog UOKiK on Tuesday cleared the
deal, in which the joint venture agreed in June to pay 956
million zlotys ($306 million) for 75 percent of Onet from Polish
broadcaster TVN.
TVN said on Tuesday it expected to close the deal in the
fourth quarter and that once it received payment for the portal
it would launch a partial buy-back of its bonds to strengthen
its balance sheet.
Ringier Axel Springer publishes Poland's top tabloid Fakt
and a local edition of Newsweek, but has struggled to establish
a significant online business in the largest market in eastern
Europe.
For heavily-indebted TVN, the sale is part of a return to
its broadcasting roots. The competition watchdog last week
cleared a deal that will see its pay TV unit merged into a
venture controlled by Vivendi's Canal+.
The Ringier Axel Springer deal valued Onet at 1.275 billion
zlotys, below the figure in TVN's books, but more than analysts'
expected.
The price for the 75 percent stake could still increase to
over 1 billion at the deal's closing, expected at the turn of
the year.
TVN, facing a tough local advertising market and high debt
costs exacerbated by a volatile currency, said it would book a
one-off loss of 350 million zlotys on the transaction.
At 1431 GMT, shares in Axel Springer fell 0.3 percent, while
TVN's stock edged down 0.1 percent.
($1 = 3.1237 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter)