* TVN enters talks with Ringier Axel Springer on partnership
in Onet
* Exclusive talks to run till end of May
* TVN wants to keep minority stake in Onet
WARSAW, April 13 Polish broadcaster TVN
is in talks with Ringier Axel Springer (RAS), German
publisher Axel Spinger's joint venture with Swiss
Ringier, over partnership in Onet.pl, which could see RAS taking
control of Poland's top web portal, TVN said.
TVN added in its Friday statement that exclusive talks will
run until the end of May, with the Polish broadcaster planning
to keep a minority stake in Onet.pl, valued in TVN's books at
around 1.4 billion zlotys ($442.5 million).
Axel Springer, publisher of Germany's biggest selling daily
Bild as well as such titles as Die Welt, runs a joint-venture
portfolio of over 70 titles in central and eastern Europe with
Ringier.
The talks may end up in yet another partnership with a large
European media player on the part of TVN.
In December it agreed with Vivendi to join their
Polish pay-TV operations as part of a wider deal that could see
the French media and telecoms group ultimately taking control of
TVN itself.
One of Poland's top two private broadcasters struggles under
a burden of a large foreign-denominated debt pile susceptible to
currency swings after it bought a loss-making pay-TV unit from
its parent company ITI.
"TVN shares may react positively," Ipopema analyst Waldemar
Stachowiak said. "Sale of assets in a highly indebted company
may be taken well."
"One thing is noticeable - the use of the 'strategic
partnership' formula, which suggests a similar deal to that with
Vivendi. That means that TVN's minority shareholders will rather
not see the potential benefits from the transaction."
The sudden death of one of co-founders of both TVN and ITI
in 2009, ITI's own debt struggles, and a weakening advertising
market all led TVN and its parent company to capitalise on its
assets and look for possible tie-ups.
TVN has relied on local editions of shows including the
X-Factor and Dancing with the Stars, as well as its own
productions, to become one of Poland's largest broadcasters and
media groups.
($1 = 3.1637 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Agnieszka Barteczko)