WARSAW, July 29 Poland may introduce bank assets and supermarket tax in 2017, not next year, as some investors had expected, Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) lawmaker Henryk Kowalczyk said.

"There are no great chances to introduce the bank or supermarket tax in 2016. Assuming that the new government will be created in late November, there is too little time to introduce such levies starting next year," he told Reuters.

PiS leads opinion polls ahead of October general election. The party plans a bank tax that would amount to 0.39 percent of the lenders' assets. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)