WARSAW Oct 22 Poland's biggest telecoms group TPSA expects the sale of its web arm Wp.pl no sooner than in the first quarter of next year, the group's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

TPSA, a Polish unit of French Orange, has earlier said it expected final offers for Wp.pl, Poland's No.2 web portal, before the end of September. The market values the portal at around 300 million zlotys ($98.3 million).

"There's no signing yet. The closing will not happen before the first quarter of 2014," Jacques de Galzain told a teleconference with analysts. ($1 = 3.0513 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Editing by Patrick Lannin)