WARSAW Feb 12 The Polish unit of French Orange on Wednesday said it would pay out a dividend of 0.5 zlotys per share, unchanged year-on-year, after its fourth-quarter results came in line with market expectations.

Orange Polska, Poland's largest telecom operator, booked a net loss of 102 million zlotys ($33.4 million), compared to a 98-million loss seen by analysts, hit by one-off provisions for staff lay-offs.

The group said it expected 2,950 voluntary lay-offs in 2014-2015.

Orange Polska added it closed 2013 with sales of 12.923 billion zlotys after a tad larger than expected 8.6-percent dip in revenue. ($1 = 3.0521 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)