BRIEF-Trilogy International Partners prices US$350 mln of senior secured notes
* Trilogy international partners says notes will bear interest at rate of 8.875% per annum, will be issued at 99.506% of face value and mature in 2022
WARSAW Feb 12 The Polish unit of French Orange on Wednesday said it would pay out a dividend of 0.5 zlotys per share, unchanged year-on-year, after its fourth-quarter results came in line with market expectations.
Orange Polska, Poland's largest telecom operator, booked a net loss of 102 million zlotys ($33.4 million), compared to a 98-million loss seen by analysts, hit by one-off provisions for staff lay-offs.
The group said it expected 2,950 voluntary lay-offs in 2014-2015.
Orange Polska added it closed 2013 with sales of 12.923 billion zlotys after a tad larger than expected 8.6-percent dip in revenue. ($1 = 3.0521 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
* Square Inc -on April 19, 2017, compensation committee approved an increase in annual base salary of cfo sarah friar, and alyssa henry, seller lead, from $250,000 to $350,000 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p4FH8X) Further company coverage: