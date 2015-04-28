(Adds CFO quotes)

WARSAW, April 28 The Polish unit of French telecoms group Orange must continue cutting costs as it expects greater pressure on its revenue in the coming quarters.

"Further cost savings are a must to defend profitability," Chief Executive Bruno Duthoit told analysts during a teleconference on Tuesday.

The company's chief financial officer said Orange Polska expects a fall in sales in coming quarters to accelerate from the 1.7 percent year-on-year drop posted in the first three months of the year.

In the first quarter, the company made 70 million zlotys ($19 million) worth of permanent spending cuts, CFO Maciej Nowohonski told reporters.

"It was the first quarter in a long time when the level of permanent savings was higher than the drop in income," Nowohonski said.

This week, Orange Polska posted a smaller-than-forecast 37 percent fall in first-quarter net profit helped by lower costs of debt and amortisation.

