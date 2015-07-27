WARSAW, July 27 The Polish unit of France's Orange surprised on Monday with 34 percent growth in its second-quarter net profit, citing lower depreciation and financial costs.

Orange Polska, Poland's No.1 telecoms group, showed a bottom line of 126 million zlotys ($34 million). Analysts had expected an 18 percent fall to 77 million, anticipating that market competition would keep weighing on margins.

"The growth reflected lower depreciation (down 61 million zlotys year-on-year) and lower net financial expense due to debt refinancing (42 million zlotys lower than last year)," Orange Polska said in a statement.

"These positives offset lower reported EBITDA and 42 million zloty higher income tax," the statement read.

Revenue fell by 2.3 percent to 3.013 billion zlotys, but still came in above market expectations of 2.959 billion.

The Polish group reiterated its 2015 organic cash flow guidance of around 900 million zlotys.

It said that its investment in fibre optic infra-structure, and market competition in the second half of the year, could weigh on its core profit EBITDA margin. ($1 = 3.7132 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)