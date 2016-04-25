(Adds more data, CEO comment)

WARSAW, April 25 Orange Polska confirmed on Monday its target for full-year core profit after growth in its mobile business in the first quarter helped cushion an expected decline in earnings.

Poland's largest telecoms company, part of France's Orange , said it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to fall to 3.15-3.30 billion zlotys ($804-842 million) this year from 3.52 billion.

Orange Polska said earlier this year it expected revenue and EBITDA to remain under pressure in 2016, with falling fixed-line revenue more than outweighing mobile growth.

A former communist era monopoly, Orange Polska has seen its earnings and market share squeezed by continued market liberalisation and the resulting competition.

In the first quarter, Orange Polska booked a 1.7 percent rise in mobile revenues, helping to curb a 4.2 percent fall in overall sales to 2.803 billion zlotys, which was below market forecasts of 2.811 billion.

Core profit fell 10 percent to 868 million zlotys, but came in above market forecasts of 853 million. Net profit dropped 43 percent to 98 million, but this was also well above market expectations of 50 million.

"Looking forward, we believe that good appetite for our mobile offers will continue also in the second quarter," Orange Polska's outgoing chief executive officer Bruno Duthoit said.

Orange Polska spent more than 80 percent of its annual EBITDA on new, fast mobile broadband frequencies last year and signalled a rise in debt ratios as it moved to regain market share with higher capital expenditures.

($1 = 3.9183 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by David Clarke)