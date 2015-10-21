(Adds more detail, company comment)
WARSAW Oct 21 Poland's largest telecom operator
Orange Polska said it might cut its dividend by half in
2016 after it agreed to pay the equivalent of nearly all its
2014 core profit for new mobile broadband frequencies.
The French Orange's unit said in its third quarter
results statement that it might offer a payout of 0.25 zlotys
per share in 2016, compared to the 0.50-zloty dividend it paid
this year.
The firm said on Monday it would pay 3.2 billion zlotys
($848 million) for new 4G frequencies in an auction which
fetched 9.23 billion zlotys for state coffers, well above what
the government had anticipated.
The cost equals 82 percent of Orange Polska's 2014 EBITDA.
Analysts had expected the telecom to cut dividends to pay
for the frequencies after the result of the auction was
revealed.
"Including payment for spectrum, we expect net
debt-to-EBITDA ratio at the end of 2015 to be at around 1.9-2.0
times, above our self-imposed target of 1.5 times," Orange
Polska chief financial officer Maciej Nowohonski said in a
statement.
"We will work on the structure of our balance sheet,
deleveraging opportunities and options regarding efficiency
improvement. These elements will be announced in February 2016,"
he added.
The group said its third-quarter net profit fell by a lower
than expected 21 percent year-on-year to 110 million zlotys,
coming in slightly above analysts expectations of 104 million.
The group's revenue for the period fell by 2.4 percent to
2.97 billion zlotys and beat market consensus of 2.95 billion.
The telecom confirmed its 2015 cash flow guidance of around
900 million zlotys excluding acquisitions, after generating 833
million by the end of September.
($1 = 3.7742 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)