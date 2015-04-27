WARSAW, April 27 The Polish unit of French telecoms group Orange surprised with a less-than-forecast drop of 37 percent in the first quarter, thanks to lower costs of debt and amortisation, the unit said on Monday.

Orange Polska, Poland's No.1 telecoms group, posted a net profit of 171 million zlotys ($47 million. Analysts expected a 71-percent drop to 79 million, after one-off gains from selling the unit's web arm boosted results a year earlier.

The group's proforma revenue, stripped of the web arm's input, fell by 1.7 percent to 2.93 billion zlotys. Analysts saw the top line at 2.913 billion.

Orange Polska reiterated its full-year organic cash flow target at around 900 million zlotys after booking 152 million zlotys in the first three months of the year. ($1 = 3.6573 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)