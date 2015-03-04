BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT board approves FY dividend of EGP 0.10 per share
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding: •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016
WARSAW, March 4 Polish telecom group Orange Polska said on Wednesday its management board had proposed a dividend of 0.5 zlotys per share from 2014 net profit.
The proposal is in line with earlier plans.
The Polish arm of France's Orange paid the same dividend per share last year. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski. Editing by Jane Merriman)
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding: •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai that offered Chinese investors the chance to get U.S. immigrant visas if they put money in a real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law.