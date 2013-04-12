WARSAW, April 12 Poland's utilities will have
4.9 gigawatts of power offline for planned maintenance on
Sunday, data from grid operator PSE showed on Friday.
In addition Poland's biggest utility PGE said it
halted a 429-megawatt unit at Belchatow power plant on Friday.
PSE updates data two days in advance.
Following is a table of planned shutdowns and restarts
(power figures in megawatts):
Power plant Installed power Shutdown date Restart date
Adamow 120 Mar 18, 2013 Apr 27, 2013
Belchatow 380 Feb 11, 2013 May 6, 2013
Belchatow 380 Apr 12, 2013 Apr 14, 2013
Dolna Odra 185 Apr 13, 2013 Apr 15, 2013
Jaworzno 3 225 Feb 4, 2013 Jul 4, 2013
Kozienice 1 225 Aug 1, 2012 May 6, 2013
Kozienice 1 225 Mar 18, 2013 Oct 19, 2013
Opole 383 Mar 4, 2013 Apr 22, 2013
Opole 383 Apr 13, 2013 Apr 14, 2013
Polaniec 225 Jan 7, 2013 May 3, 2013
Polaniec 225 Apr 13, 2013 Apr 22, 2013
Rybnik 215 Feb 23, 2013 Apr 24, 2013
Rybnik 225 Mar 28, 2013 Apr 20, 2013
Skawina 110 Jan 1, 2011 Jan 15, 2014
Stalowa Wola 3 125 Apr 6, 2013 Apr 18, 2013
Turow 261 Mar 23, 2013 Apr 16, 2013
Lagisza 120 Sep 25, 2011 Apr 16, 2013
Lagisza 120 Apr 20, 2012 Apr 16, 2013
Lagisza 460 Mar 29, 2013 Apr 22, 2013
Laziska 2 125 Apr 2, 2013 Jun 11, 2013
Laziska 3 225 Apr 6, 2013 Apr 22, 2013
Total 4,942
Source: PSE
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michael Kahn)