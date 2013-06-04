WARSAW, June 4 Poland's utilities will have 4
gigawatts of power offline for planned maintenance on Thursday,
data from grid operator PSE showed on Tuesday.
PSE updates the data two days in advance.
In addition Poland's biggest utility PGE said it
halted a 206-MW unit at Turow power plant on Tuesday for
four-days of unplanned maintenance.
Also Tauron said it prolonged an unplanned outage
of a 460-MW unit at Lagisza power plant by one day untill
Friday.
Following is a table of planned shutdowns and restarts
(power figures in megawatts):
Power plant Installed power Shutdown date Restart date
Belchatow 370 May 13, 2013 Jun 15, 2013
Belchatow 370 June 3, 2013 Aug 30, 2013
Jaworzno 3 225 Feb 4, 2013 Jul 4, 2013
Jaworzno 3 220 Apr 22, 2013 Jun 26, 2013
Karolin 2 106 May 1, 2013 Jun 30, 2013
Kozienice 1 225 Aug 1, 2012 Jun 29, 2013
Kozienice 1 225 Mar 18, 2013 Oct 19, 2013
Opole 383 May 10, 2013 Jun 10, 2013
Ostroleka B 221 May 6, 2013 Jun 23, 2013
Polaniec 225 May 3, 2013 Aug 26, 2013
Polaniec 225 Jan 7, 2013 Jun 13, 2013
Rybnik 225 May 18, 2013 Jun 17, 2013
Skawina 110 Jan 1, 2011 Jan 15, 2014
Turow 206 Jun 4, 2013 Jun 8, 2013
Lagisza 460 Jun 2, 2013 Jun 7, 2013
Lagisza 120 May 12, 2013 Jun 10, 2013
Laziska 2 125 Apr 2, 2013 Jun 11, 2013
Total 4,041
Source: PSE
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michael Kahn)