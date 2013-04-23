WARSAW, April 23 Poland's utilities will have
4.5 gigawatts of power offline for planned maintenance on
Thursday, data from grid operator PSE showed on Tuesday.
In addition Poland's biggest utility PGE said it
halted a 206-MW unit at its Turow power plant for four days on
Monday for unplanned maintenance.
ZE PAK said it would stop a 200-MW unit at Patnow power
plant for an unplanned outage for two days on Wednesday.
PSE updates data two days in advance.
Following is a table of planned shutdowns and restarts
(power figures in megawatts):
Power plant Installed power Shutdown date Restart date
Belchatow 380 Feb 11, 2013 May 6, 2013
Belchatow 858 Apr 22, 2013 May 6, 2013
Jaworzno 3 225 Feb 4, 2013 Jul 4, 2013
Jaworzno 3 220 Apr 22, 2013 Jun 26, 2013
Kozienice 1 225 Aug 1, 2012 May 6, 2013
Kozienice 1 225 Mar 18, 2013 Oct 19, 2013
Opole 383 Mar 4, 2013 Apr 29, 2013
Polaniec 225 Jan 7, 2013 May 3, 2013
Polaniec 225 Apr 13, 2013 Apr 29, 2013
Patnow 1 200 Apr 15, 2013 Jun 1, 2013
Siersza 153 Apr 20, 2013 Jun 3, 2013
Skawina 110 Jan 1, 2011 Jan 15, 2014
Turow 235 Apr 20, 2013 May 1, 2013
Lagisza 120 Sep 25, 2011 Apr 29, 2013
Lagisza 120 Apr 20, 2012 Apr 29, 2013
Lagisza 460 Mar 29, 2013 May 4, 2013
Laziska 2 125 Apr 2, 2013 Jun 11, 2013
Total 4,489
Source: PSE
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michael Kahn)