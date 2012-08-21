(Repeats to additional Reuters codes)
WARSAW Aug 21 Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, one of
Poland's richest men, will have the right to gain a majority
stake in utility ZE PAK during an initial public share offer in
the company later this year, the Polish Treasury Ministry said
on Tuesday.
The agreement clears a question mark hanging over the
flotation of ZE PAK, which is valued at more than 2 billion
zlotys ($607 million) and is a key part of Poland's 10 billion
zlotys privatisation target this year.
The Treasury has imposed conditions on allowing Solorz-Zak's
conglomerate Elektrim to increase its stake, which stands at 47
percent when grouped with the holdings of various units as part
of an earlier privatisation agreement.
Under the agreement, if Solorz-Zak's companies sell their
stake in ZE PAK before the end of 2015 at a price exceeding the
valuation in an IPO, the Treasury Ministry would rake in the
premium.
The deal could help clarify the ownership of ZE PAK, helping
increase the IPO's appeal to investors.
ZE PAK, which controls power stations with total capacity of
less than 2.5 gigawatts, produces 96 percent of its power from
lignite, the second most important source of energy in Poland
after hard coal.
($1 = 3.2967 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by David Holmes)