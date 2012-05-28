WARSAW May 28 Polish builder PBG has extended a deadline on a debt restructuring deal with its lenders and broadened its scope to include its financing needs over the next year, it said on Monday.

The engineering and construction group is among several Polish builders to run into trouble on infrastructure deals with razor-thin margins in an ambitious road-building programme ahead of the Euro 2012 soccer games Poland will co-host this summer.

"The process of negotiations on granting and launching bridge financing by banks has been prolonged," PBG said.

"The scope of these negotiations has been widened with agreeing a complex solution for the structure of PBG financing by the banks over the next 12 months," it said.

Bank's due to come up with bridge financing are Bank Zachodni WBK, ING Bank Slaski, Nordea , and Pekao, PBG said.

PBG sought access to temporary funding on May 25 to refinance a large debt pile. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Dan Lalor)