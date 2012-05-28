WARSAW May 28 Polish builder PBG has
extended a deadline on a debt restructuring deal with its
lenders and broadened its scope to include its financing needs
over the next year, it said on Monday.
The engineering and construction group is among several
Polish builders to run into trouble on infrastructure deals with
razor-thin margins in an ambitious road-building programme ahead
of the Euro 2012 soccer games Poland will co-host this summer.
"The process of negotiations on granting and launching
bridge financing by banks has been prolonged," PBG said.
"The scope of these negotiations has been widened with
agreeing a complex solution for the structure of PBG financing
by the banks over the next 12 months," it said.
Bank's due to come up with bridge financing are Bank
Zachodni WBK, ING Bank Slaski, Nordea
, and Pekao, PBG said.
PBG sought access to temporary funding on May 25 to
refinance a large debt pile.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Dan Lalor)