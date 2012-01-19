WARSAW Jan 19 Polish builder PBG backed out of plans to raise its 2011 net profit goal of 200 million zlotys ($59 mln), hinting it may end 2012 with a similar reading, as low margins cap the effect of rising revenues, PBG deputy chief said on Thursday.

"2011 closed more or less in line with our expectations, with our group backlog at around 6 billion zlotys, around 3 billion of which is set for this year," Przemyslaw Szkudlarczyk, who is also PBG's chief financial officer, told Reuters.

In November, PBG signalled it might raise its 2011 net profit target thanks to the addition of its 2011 takeover of boiler maker Rafako, reiterating the revenue guidance of 2.3 billion.

"In 2012 revenues should come in bigger, as we consolidate Rafako (...), but as far as net and operating profits are concerned they should be flat year-on-year, because a great chunk of our backlog is taken up by road contracts, where margins are close to null," the CFO said. ($1 = 3.3910 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat and Adrian Krajewski)