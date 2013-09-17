WARSAW, Sept 17 China's Peixin International
Group, maker of equipment and production lines for hygienic
products, plans to go public on the Warsaw bourse in October,
the company told a news conference on Tuesday.
The company, which reported a 11.4 million euro ($15.22
million) net profit in 2012, plans to raise up to 100 million
zlotys from the listing ($31.84 million).
The maximum price of Peixin's shares was set at 25 zlotys,
with book-building for the issue planned for September 18-25.
Peixin International will be the first Chinese company
traded on the Warsaw exchange.
($1 = 3.1408 Polish zlotys)
($1 = 0.7489 euros)
