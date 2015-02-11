WARSAW Feb 11 Poland's No.2 lender Bank Pekao plans to pay out a dividend of 10 zlotys ($3) per share or 97 percent of the group's 2014 profit, the bank said on Wednesday.

The bank's dividend from its 2013 profit reached 9.96 zlotys.

Earlier on Wednesday Pekao said its net profit fell 6 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2014 as lower interest rates and credit card fees weakened its bottom line.

($1 = 3.7176 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)