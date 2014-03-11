BRIEF-Hope Bancorp to acquire Seattle-based U & I Financial Corp
* Hope Bancorp announces acquisition of Seattle-based U & I Financial Corp.
WARSAW, March 11 Poland's Pekao Bank chief executive pledged on Tuesday he would do everything to ensure the bank's 2014 profit is not lower than in 2013.
Earlier on Tuesday, Pekao, which is Poland's No.2 lender, reported a 5.4-percent dip in its 2013 full-year net profit to 2.785 billion zlotys, versus 2.725 billion expected by analysts. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski,; Editing by Karolina Slowikowska)
* Hope Bancorp announces acquisition of Seattle-based U & I Financial Corp.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 23 Canada has a "very special status" and is unlikely to be hit hard by changes the United States wants to make to the NAFTA trade accord, the head of a business advisory council to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday.
* Qtrly trust FFO for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $0.42 per unit