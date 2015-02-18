WARSAW Feb 18 Bank Pekao, Poland's second-largest lender, plans to sell 1.8 billion zlotys ($490 million) worth of non-performing loans (NPLs), daily newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said on Wednesday.

According to the daily, the loans on sale are probably consumer credits.

The bank, majority-owned by Italy's Unicredit, ended last year with 8.2 billion zlotys worth of loans in arrears, equivalent to 6.8 percent of Pekao's overall credit portfolio. A year earlier NPLs accounted for 7.3 percent of the bank's lending. ($1 = 3.6766 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)