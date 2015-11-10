WARSAW Nov 10 The net profit at Bank Pekao SA , Poland's No.2 lender, fell by 13 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, but came in above analysts's expectations thanks mainly to higher than expected net fee income.

Net profit at the UniCredit's Polish unit fell to 610.5 million zlotys ($154.2 million) due to record-low interest rates and increased fees for the state banking guarantee fund.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the profit at 591 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.9589 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)