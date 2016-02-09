WARSAW Feb 9 Bank Pekao SA, Poland's
No.2 lender by assets, said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net
profit fell less than expected thanks to one-offs, and surprised
with proposing a 2015 dividend payout of 8.7 zlotys per share.
The net profit at the UniCredit's unit fell 36
percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter to 438 million zlotys
($110 million).
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 377 million in the
face of sector-wide fees paid for banking guarantee and
creditors support funds.
($1 = 3.9828 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)