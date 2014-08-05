BRIEF-Rebosis Property reports HY HEPS of 35.44 cents
* Declared a dividend of 60.80 cents per share for six months ended Feb.28 2017
WARSAW, August 5 Bank Pekao booked a 6-percent fall in net profit in the second quarter, in line with forecasts, due to a one-off boost from the sale of a large chunk of its bond portfolio a year earlier, Poland's No.2 lender said on Tuesday.
Pekao, the Polish arm of Italy's UniCredit, earned 685 million zlotys ($220.5 million) compared to 662 million seen in an analyst poll. ($1 = 3.1067 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)
* Raises forecast for online business in 2017 significantly after most successful year in the company's history