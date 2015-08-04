BRIEF-Bovis Homes shareholders vote to approve directors' remuneration report
* 90.13 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of approval of directors' remuneration report, 9.87 percent of votes cast against
WARSAW Aug 4 The net profit at Bank Pekao SA , Poland's No.2 lender, fell by a tenth year-on-year in the second quarter, but came in above analysts's expectations thanks to higer than expected net fee income, the bank's results showed on Tuesday.
The UniCredit's Polish arm's net profit fell to 619 million zlotys ($163.4 million) due to record-low interest rates and increased fees for the state banking guarantee fund.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected the profit at 573 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.7886 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
RIYADH, May 2 HSBC-controlled Saudi British Bank (SABB) is in discussions with lenders over a U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue that could come as early as this month, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.