WARSAW May 10 Bank Pekao, Poland's second biggest lender by assets, reported on Tuesday an 8 percent fall in its first quarter net profit year-on-year, as the newly-imposed bank tax ate into profits.

The unit of Italian UniCredit said that its net profit fell to 573 million zlotys. Analysts expected a fall to 533 million zlotys. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Jan Pytalski)