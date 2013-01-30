WARSAW Jan 30 Italy's UniCredit closed books in the sale of its minority stake in Poland's No.2 lender Bank Pekao at 156 zlotys per share, two market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Italian bank said on Tuesday it wanted to sell up to 23.9 million shares, or 9.1 percent of its stake in the Polish unit.

The price of 156 zlotys would value the stake for sale at 3.7 billion zlotys. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat)