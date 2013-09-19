By Karolina Slowikowska
WARSAW, Sept 19 Poland's parliament, which is
due to discuss a hotly-contested pensions overhaul, should
ensure that people who want to keep pensions in private funds
can do so safely, a senior lawmaker said on Thursday.
Financial firms, some politicians and many of those paying
into the system have objected to government plans to greatly
limit the role of private funds and to transfer many of the
assets they hold - notably government bonds - to the state's
balance sheet.
Dariusz Rosati, a former central banker and now head of the
public finance committee in the lower chamber, said the pension
funds had many flaws but the system could be repaired.
Once fixed, the private funds could offer future pensioners
benefits in the form of investment diversification.
"OFE (the private pension funds), if their fees are reduced,
external benchmarks for investments are set and the safety of
the gradual transfer is guaranteed, will be a beneficial
addition to the main pillar of the pension," Rosati told daily
Rzeczpospolita in an interview.
Warsaw will also give Poles the option to move away from the
private funds in the future. The government hopes at least half
will choose the state-guaranteed fund ZUS.
Critics of the reform say the motivation is to nominally
reduce government debt to allow scope to boost the economy
through government spending.
Rosati said parliamentarians will want to take another look
at the system as a whole and at the government's proposals but
thought the overhaul, even without modification, would easily be
passed.
"This is a matter around which there are different opinions
even inside the Civic Platform party whose electorate is
attached to the pension funds, but there won't be a political
problem in passing the law," he said.
No date has been set for parliament to discuss the pension
overhaul but the debate will probably take place within the next
few weeks.
Markets initially plunged on the news of the overhaul
earlier in September, especially the Warsaw bourse which is
heavily dependent on the private funds which are its key
investors.
But since then, Poland's stocks, bonds and the zloty have
recouped their losses, helped further after Wednesday's decision
of the Federal Reserve not to cut back its stimulus policy yet.
Ratings agencies also calmed investors saying the
government's move was neutral for the country's credit
assessment.
