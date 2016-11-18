WARSAW Nov 18 The Polish labour ministry has recommended after its review of the pension system that the government move the remaining assets of privately-managed pension funds to a state fund, state news agency PAP said late on Thursday citing the recommendation.

Such a transfer of assets would mean that several companies listed on the Warsaw stock exchange and currently controlled by pension funds would effectively come under control of a state fund.

"This proposal answers ... the needs of the financial market - the assets will still be invested in the stock market," PAP agency cited the document as saying.

The agency also said that the proposal had been submitted to other branches of government and workers bodies for consultation, meaning the proposal could still be changed before it is approved by the government.

The recommendation comes after the government presented earlier this year a plan for overhauling the pension system.

The privately-managed pension funds held in October assets worth a total of 147 billion zlotys, most of which is stocks. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)