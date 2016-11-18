(Adds reaction of labour ministry)
WARSAW Nov 18 Poland is still planning to
transfer just 25 percent of the assets of state-guaranteed
private pension funds to a single state-controlled investment
vehicle, the labour and finance ministries said in a joint
statement on Friday.
State news agency PAP had reported late on Thursday that the
labour ministry recommended the government move all the assets
of the private funds, called OFEs, to the demographic reserve
fund (FRD) state investment vehicle.
Transferring all of the assets would mean that several
companies listed on the Warsaw stock exchange and currently
controlled by pension funds would effectively come under control
of a state fund.
The ministries said in the statement that the recommendation
from the labour ministry "should be interpreted as being in line
with a plan ...to transfer 25 percent of OFEs assets to the
demographic reserve fund."
The rest of the assets are to be transferred to individual
pension accounts managed by private investment funds.
The ministries also said that the recommendation of the
labour ministry will be subject to discussion within the
cabinet, which will allow officials to clarify the proposal.
In July, the government unveiled the biggest shake-up of the
pension system in nearly two decades, tightening its control of
mandatory retirement savings and shutting down state-guaranteed
private investment schemes.
A number of Polish firms were preparing share buybacks
because they feared the government plans to transfer stocks from
privately run pension funds to plug holes in the state budget.
The privately-managed pension funds held in October assets
worth a total of 147 billion zlotys, most of which is stocks.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig)