WARSAW Oct 10 Polish state-guaranteed private pension funds will be required to transfer 51.5 percent of their net assets, mostly in the form of treasury bonds, to the state on February 3, 2014, draft legislation published on Thursday showed.

The pension funds will also be banned from investing in treasury debt from February 4 next year, the draft legislation also showed.

The funds will also be required to gradually transfer the assets of workers' to the state pension vehicle ZUS 10 years prior to retirement. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)