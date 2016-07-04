WARSAW, July 4 Polish Deputy Prime Minister
Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday the government plans to
transfer the assets managed by state-guaranteed private pension
funds (OFE) to voluntary personal retirement savings accounts
and a demographic reserve fund.
"When it comes to transferring these assets of OFE members
to the third pillar (voluntary pension accounts) and the
demographic reserve funds, then this is the general direction we
are heading," Morawiecki told a news conference.
The deputy PM and economy minister Morawiecki echoed weekend
comments by the leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS)
party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, and said that pension funds assets
"could be a basis for new, important ventures" and "build the
power of our economic policy".
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by
Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)