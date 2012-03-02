By Gabriela Baczynska
| WARSAW, March 2
WARSAW, March 2 Adored by voters for
avoiding painful reforms during his first four years in power,
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is now learning what the
economic crisis has already taught his European Union peers:
tough policy decisions hurt.
After winning re-election last year, he is departing from a
take-it-slowly approach to austerity that helped Poland become
an EU growth leader with a plan to hike the retirement age to
67.
Although he says it is vital to put Poland's public finances
on a sustainable footing in the long term, the scheme has
ignited public ire and slapped his Civic Platform (PO) party's
popularity to its lowest level since it first won power in 2007.
Surveys show some 85 percent of Poles oppose the plan, which
would raise the pension age from 65 for men and 60 for women.
"My father has worked for so many years, he is tired and
wants to have some rest finally. But even uder the current rules
he is not entitled to retire yet, so how will we be able to bear
even more years at work?," said Anna Gach, smoking a cigarette
outside a Warsaw snack bar where she works.
"I'm in my early twenties, so for me it's even hard to
imagine such a distant future right now, but when I look at my
dad, I know the same will happen to me, so I'm against," she
added.
Public anger, as well as criticism from opposition parties
and from within his own ruling coalition, have raised fears that
Tusk may be forced to dilute or even abandon the plan.
But as he must also calm investors spooked by the euro zone
crisis, Tusk seems determined to push ahead even at the cost of
a further slide in support.
"We have to raise retirement age if we are to avoid
financial chaos or landing on the margins of poverty. This is a
painful but an indispensable decision," he said last month.
FALLING SUPPORT
While the neighbouring Czechs and Slovaks have tried to
tackle structural issues that pose long-term budget risks, some
economists were worried by Tusk's reluctance to do the same
during his first tenure as prime minister.
He even surprised voters and investors last year by
partially unravelling a landmark pension reform from 1999 by
diverting some of the contributions workers make to private
pension accounts into the state budget to help cut the deficit.
That approach, which analysts said was a step
backward in reforms, has still been fruitful on the growth
front .
Poland was the only country to avert recession at the height
of the economic crisis three years ago and last year's growth -
4.3 percent - was exceeded in the EU only by rebounding Latvia
and Lithuania.
Now Tusk is eliminating privileged pensions for certain
groups, cutting tax loopholes, raising disability contributions
and taxing some commodity production.
That will likely cause growth to slow somewhat while also
helping Tusk bring the budget deficit below the EU's prescribed
ceiling of 3 percent of annual output. But it will not address
the longer term problem of Poland's ageing population.
Without the reform, Warsaw expects the pension system
deficit to more than double to 106 billion zlotys ($34.25
billion), or 2.7 percent of last year's economic output, by
2030, from just 41 billion seen in 2013 now.
Overall, the ratio of working age Poles to pensioners would
fall from 4.1 to 1 now to 2 to 1 in 2040 and 1.4 to 1 in 2060.
"The later you do it, the higher the target age must be and
the more painful it gets," said Neil Shearing, Chief Emerging
Markets economist at Capital Economics. "These are always
unpopular measures ... but the big question is if not Civic
Platform then who? And if not now, when?"
Women workers aged 38 today would be the first to
retire at 67 years in 2040, a scheme that surpasses anything
done by any of Poland's major regional peers apart from the
Czech Republic and puts retirement age on a par with euro zone
powerhouse Germany.
REFORM FIGHT
The proposal has already contributed to the decline in
Tusk's Civic Platform support, which has fallen to 28 percent
from the 39 percent it won in an October election.
One objection from voters and the opposition is that by
raising the retirement age, it will put more pressure on an
already difficult employment situation in a country where a
fifth of Poles aged 18-25 are out of work.
"Pensions are really about your own savings. There
is no point in counting on the state, even if they raise the
retirement age. But if they do, they should ensure enough jobs,
both for the elderly and the young," said a Warsaw photo shop
manager Magdalena Kaczmarek.
Tusk's junior coalition partner, the rural Peasants' Party
(PSL), has also come up with ideas to dilute the reform in a
push to appeal to voters but political pundits say that is
unlikely to derail the plan or trigger a government collapse.
Tusk is fully aware of the cost to his political future, but
he also has until late 2015 to rebuild flagging support.
"It's not the greatest achievement to commit political
suicide, but equally it's not the greatest achievement to win an
election and not to what needs to be done," Tusk said.