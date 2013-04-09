* Gov't may shift assets from private funds to state
WARSAW, April 9 Keen to keep its budget deficit
under control, Poland is casting a covetous eye on the $85
billion of assets held by private pension funds. It's a
situation that has got the funds and other stock market
investors worried.
Struggling with the sharpest economic slowdown in decades,
Poland wants to avoid its deficit breaching a threshold of 55
percent of GDP, which under the Polish constitution would result
in painful spending cuts.
Cancelling the funds' treasury bond holdings, or the extreme
scenario of nationalising their assets, could help plug the
spending gap, at least in the short to medium term.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said details of the reform
are due before the end of June. But anticipation of the changes,
which could result in the sale of billions of zlotys worth of
the funds' equity holdings, has already been weighing on the
stock market.
Warsaw's main share index, the WIG20, is down 9
percent this year, twice the fall of its peers in the MSCI
Emerging Markets index.
Poland's private pension funds, known as OFE, are among the
biggest investors in companies listed on the Warsaw bourse and
market players believe the pension reform could involve or
result in cashing in at least part of their equity holdings.
Longer term, they would inevitably be less active investors
in the Polish market.
Peter Attard Montalto, emerging market economist at Nomura,
said taking assets out of the private funds could drag on Polish
markets for years to come.
"The impact on equity and corporate debt is likely to be
more negative over the longer term, as pension buying power is
reduced," Montalto said.
A government grab of private pension funds is not without
precedent. Hungary in 2011 nationalised some $13 billion of
pension funds' assets, gradually selling their company stakes.
Poland's pension funds, who include international firms such
as Aviva and ING, are deeply opposed to such
measures.
"We say 'No, no, no'," Wojciech Nagel, head of the Chamber
of Polish Pensions Funds (IGTE), said. "'No' to voluntary
pensions, 'no' to liquidation of the pension funds and 'no' to a
takeover of the pension funds' assets."
GLUT OF SHARES
Poland has a hybrid pension system under which some state,
company and employee contributions go into the
state-administered pension fund ZUS, while other contributions
go into private funds, known collectively by the Polish acronym
OFE and which are guaranteed by the state.
Shifting some of the assets held in the private funds onto
the state's balance sheet could allow the government to keep the
budget on track.
Its measures to cap the spending gap have already included a
cut in state pension contributions in 2011 to 2.3 percent of
gross wages from 2.7 percent, though they were raised to 2.8
percent this year.
The government has not decided on details of the pension
reform, but some market participants expect it will involve
shifting at least some of the 269 billion zlotys ($85 billion)
in assets held by private pension funds into a state vehicle.
The impact of such a move could be significant.
Private funds have equity holdings worth some 101 billion
zlotys, including stakes in more than 60 percent of the
companies listed on the Warsaw exchange, and which account for a
fifth of the market capitalisation of eastern Europe's No.1
bourse.
Government officials have tried to reassure jittery markets
by saying a complete liquidation of the private pensions funds,
which also hold 126 billion zlotys in treasury bonds, is not on
the agenda.
But the funds say that whatever happens, they fear it will
not be good news for them.
"They (the government) may cut contributions again or cancel
bond holdings, but when it comes to shares we're talking over
100 billion zlotys, which would either have to be nationalised
or sold," a manager at a leading Polish OFE said.
"This time, a scenario of abolishing OFE seems still
unlikely," the manager added. "But the general idea among
market players is that the longer-run goal is to scrap us."
($1 = 3.1659 Polish zlotys)
